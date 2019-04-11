Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Star in a Romantic Film With Ranveer Singh?

In January, reports had claimed that former Miss World Manushi Chhillar would be making her big Bollywood debut with a film directed by Farah Khan. However, there has been no update on that in the last few months. Now, fresh reports suggest that the beauty pageant winner will now be romancing Ranveer Singh in a YRF film.It is also being said that the film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma, reuniting Ranveer with the director of his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar have been cast for the film that will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. However, given the fact that Ranveer is very busy, and also the fact that Manushi will be making her debut in Farah Khan’s film, this venture will go on floors much later."When asked for further details of the project, the source added, "It is still very early to talk about the details of the project, but since Yash Raj Films will be producing the venture with Maneesh at the helm, we can certainly expect something larger than life.”On the other hand, Bollywood Hungama has also quoted trade sources saying that no such film is in the pipeline. One source has said, "Ranveer Singh is really busy. He has his hands full and is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, post that Takht... Given this it is doubtful that Ranveer will give a go ahead for another venture..."The reports about Manushi's debut film had stated that Farah had met the diva to discuss an upcoming film project with her and photos from the meeting were circulated.