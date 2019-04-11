English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Star in a Romantic Film With Ranveer Singh?
Reports suggest that Manushi Chhillar will be romancing Ranveer Singh in a YRF film to be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
In January, reports had claimed that former Miss World Manushi Chhillar would be making her big Bollywood debut with a film directed by Farah Khan. However, there has been no update on that in the last few months. Now, fresh reports suggest that the beauty pageant winner will now be romancing Ranveer Singh in a YRF film.
It is also being said that the film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma, reuniting Ranveer with the director of his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.
A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar have been cast for the film that will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. However, given the fact that Ranveer is very busy, and also the fact that Manushi will be making her debut in Farah Khan’s film, this venture will go on floors much later."
When asked for further details of the project, the source added, "It is still very early to talk about the details of the project, but since Yash Raj Films will be producing the venture with Maneesh at the helm, we can certainly expect something larger than life.”
On the other hand, Bollywood Hungama has also quoted trade sources saying that no such film is in the pipeline. One source has said, "Ranveer Singh is really busy. He has his hands full and is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, post that Takht... Given this it is doubtful that Ranveer will give a go ahead for another venture..."
The reports about Manushi's debut film had stated that Farah had met the diva to discuss an upcoming film project with her and photos from the meeting were circulated.
Follow @News18Movies for more
It is also being said that the film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma, reuniting Ranveer with the director of his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.
A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar have been cast for the film that will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. However, given the fact that Ranveer is very busy, and also the fact that Manushi will be making her debut in Farah Khan’s film, this venture will go on floors much later."
When asked for further details of the project, the source added, "It is still very early to talk about the details of the project, but since Yash Raj Films will be producing the venture with Maneesh at the helm, we can certainly expect something larger than life.”
On the other hand, Bollywood Hungama has also quoted trade sources saying that no such film is in the pipeline. One source has said, "Ranveer Singh is really busy. He has his hands full and is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, post that Takht... Given this it is doubtful that Ranveer will give a go ahead for another venture..."
The reports about Manushi's debut film had stated that Farah had met the diva to discuss an upcoming film project with her and photos from the meeting were circulated.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Vivek Oberoi, Shankar Mahadevan Among 900 Artistes to Vouch for 'Mazboot Sarkar'
- Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed in the Film
- Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India
- Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Some Funny Business as India Lines Up at The Polls on Day One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results