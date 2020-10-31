Miss You Both, Says Hardik Pandya as Natasa Stankovic Shares Pics of Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s little bundle of joy Agastya is again winning the internet as he turns three months. The mommy took to her Instagram to share some adorable pictures of baby Agastya leaving the fans awestruck.

In the picture, the mother-son duo looks cute as a button as they gear up to cut the birthday cake. Natasa can be seen holding Agastya in her arms as they posed with the cake that had animals like Giraffe, Elephant and Lion on it. The mommy was donning a black dress while the baby can be seen dressed in a grey printed outfit. Sharing the picture Natasa wrote, “We miss you @hardikpandya93 ” to which Hardik commented, “Miss you both”.

It seems like the post has made Hardik miss his cuties even more as he shared the post in his Instagram story too. Natasa shared another post too and wrote the caption, “Agastya * #3months @hardikpandya93”.

The Indian cricketer along with beau Natasa welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Since then, the couple has been sharing the adorable pictures with their little munchkin on social media.

Recently on Hardik’s birthday, his ladylove shared a series of pictures along with a love-filled note. A part of the note reads, “Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together.”

Natasha continued and said that she can’t wait for him to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is missing his dad the most. She also shared a video in her post where Hardik can be seen playing with little Agastya.

Hardik is currently in UAE for the ongoing Indian Premiere League 2020. He plays for Mumbai Indians.