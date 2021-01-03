Miss You Greatly Irrfan, Writes 'Jurassic World' Actress Bryce Dallas Howard

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who featured with Irrfan in 2015 film Jurassic World, shared a quote of the late actor's character from the film and wrote on social media that she misses him greatly.

Bryce posted a collage of multiple images, one of which shows Irrfan and her in a still from the film. She captioned it, "The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.” — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld ⁣.⁣Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan (sic)."

Meanwhile the Jurassic World franchise's third film, titled Dominion, began filming in late February before shutting down in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie resumed production in the UK the week of July 6. It completed production in November amid Covid scare.

Lead cast Chris Pratt and Bryce are coming back for the third film in the Jurassic World series. It will also feature original stars of 1990’s Jurassic Park trilogy — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The cast of Dominion includes Doctor Strange star BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, known for TV series Sorry for Your Loss, and She’s Gotta Have It actor DeWanda Wise.

The movie picks up after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which culminated with dinosaurs descending on Sin City. Director Colin Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park director.