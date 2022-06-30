'Miss You, Raji': Mandira Bedi's Note on Husband Raj Kaushal's 1st Death Anniversary

June 30 marks the day when actress and host Mandira Bedi lost her husband — director-producer Raj Kaushal — to a heart attack last year. On his first death anniversary, Mandira shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle.

“365 days without you,” Mandira wrote, as she shared a picture of a handwritten note. Mandira also captioned the post, “Miss you Raji”.

In the comment section of the post, many of Mandira’s industry friends and fans have sent love and condolences.

Since Raj Kaushal’s death, Mandira has every now and then, especially on special occasions shared about how she misses her husband. The actress often shares pictures and handwritten notes dedicated to Raj on her Instagram.

Mandira and Raj got married on 14 February 1999. On the day in February this year, Mandira shared a couple of photos with Raj and wrote, “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today #ValentinesDay.”

The photos are from the couple’s wedding and Mandira and Raj can be seen in traditional attires posing toward the camera.

Remembering her husband on his birthday on August 15 last year, Mandira shared a selfie with him and along with it penned a long caption.

“15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day 🇮🇳 and Raj’s Birthday. Happy Birthday, Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did. The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love,” the caption of Mandira’s post read.

Raj Kaushal directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.

His last project was Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, which was released on November 3 on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The crime drama features Vicky Arora, Mohan Agashe, Anuj Rampal, Manish Chaudhari, Swati Semwal, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

