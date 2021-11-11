'Miss You Sidharth Shukla': SidNaaz Fans Drop Emotional Comments on His Viral Video With Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. The actor passed away in September, leaving his fans in deep agony and pain. The fans are still reeling from the shock of his tragic demise. Even more than two months after his death, fan pages and paparazzi share throwback videos and photos of the late actor to keep his memory alive.

Now, another video of Sidharth with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill is going viral on the internet. The video was shot last year in Chandigarh. While the video shows glimpses of Sidharth from his Chandigarh trip, what caught fans’ attention was his dance rehearsal with Shehnaaz, who he was reportedly dating at the time of his death. The video was flooded by Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans’ comments. While one wrote, “Come back Sidharth," another one posted, “Miss you, Sid."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor.

Most recently, Shehnaaz Gill released “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a tribute to Sidharth. The song is not only a perfect tribute for Sidharth Shukla but a special parting gift for all SidNaaz fans. The video has managed to beautifully capture their friendship and how they grew inseparable in the Bigg Boss house.

During the promotions of her debut film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill had called herself the heroine of Bigg Boss 13, while hinting that Sidharth Shukla was the hero.

