Miss You Very Much: Sajid Pays Moving Tribute To Late Brother Wajid, Shares Emotional Video

Image courtesy: Instagram

Sajid shared a video of Wajid on the official Instagram page of Sajid-Wajid and paid a moving tribute to his late brother.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Sajid Khan, one half of popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has paid a moving tribute to his late brother Wajid, who passed away at the age of 42 due to kidney infection on June 1.

Sajid shared a video of Wajid on the official Instagram page of Sajid-Wajid and wrote a warm eulogy post. In the video, Wajid can be seen sitting in a hospital bed and playing tunes on a phone application.

Sharing the video, Sajid wrote, " Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega." Read his post here:

Sajid also shared a throwback picture of Wajid with him and captioned it as, "People will see you in me my brother always."

Wajid tested positive for COVID-19 and died of a cardiac arrest. Popular for collaborating with brother Sajid Khan, on superstar Salman Khan's films like Wanted, Dabangg series and Ek Tha Tiger, the music composer died early Monday morning in a city hospital in Mumbai.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to create chartbusters for actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and Partner.


