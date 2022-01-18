Missing Bangladeshi Actress Raima Islam Shimu Found Dead, Husband Detained

Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who reportedly went missing a couple of days ago was found dead and her body was discovered in a sack close to a bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka. An investigation by the police revealed that the locals of that area found her body near Alipur Bridge, Kadamtoli area, on Monday, January 17 and informed the police station.

Injury marks found on Raima’s body led the police to believe that she might have been ordered by criminals on Sunday, following which her body was dumped. A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

Shimu’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing.

The police have also filed a case of unnatural death and detained Shakhawat Ali for interrogation. Along with Ali, his driver has also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films. She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

(With IANs inputs)

