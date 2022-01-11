Missing Chapter, the Web Series About a Murder Mystery Set in UP's Mahoba

Video streaming and video on demand platform MX Player recently released the crime drama series Missing Chapter. The story of the web series revolves around a murder mystery wherein a psycho killer kidnaps and murders a child. The web series stars actor Sahil Anand in the lead role. He was last seen in Student of the Year 2. He is playing a novelist in the web series.

“I am playing a novelist in the show. He writes some chapters that are linked with the story of the show,” Sahil said. He said that viewers will see unexpected things in the series and will love the performance of every actor in Missing Chapter.

“This show is so interesting that you will be on your toes guessing what’s going to happen next,” he added.

The story of Missing Chapter has been set in the Mahoba district of the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. The series has eight episodes of 25-30 minutes. Missing Chapter has been directed by Danish Siddiqui, who is also a part of the star cast. Himanshu Mishra is the casting director of the web series.

Apart from Sahil and Danish, Aanya Tiwari, Aakash Akki Nath, Amit Pandey, Ajay Rajpal, Zaid Ahmad Khan, Khushi Khan, Veeru Rayeen, Alaksha Siddiqui, Jagdish Shivhare, Sarvesh Khare, Ayushi Chawla, Saroj Yadav, and Rashid Qureshi are also part of the project.

Casting director Himanshu Mishra has worked with many Bollywood stars like Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shakti Kapoor, and Rohan Mehra. Himanshu has been working as a casting director for the past several years and has also contributed to the entertainment industry.

