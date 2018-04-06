English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Missing Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu’s Performances Lift This Flat Thriller
Planning to watch "Missing" this weekend? Read our review.
Planning to watch "Missing" this weekend? Read our review.
Director: Mukul Abhyankar
Cast: Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Anuu Kapoor
The only bad thing about watching a suspense thriller is that you may not enjoy it the second time; especially, when the twist and turns in that particular movie are spectacular. However, Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu’s Missing is one of those suspense thrillers that has everything from peerless acting to a decent set-up but lacks an intriguing plot. Hence, what could have been a mind-blowing, unforgettable whodunit story turned out to be a childish and disappointing tale.
There’s a man who is a big time flirt. Though he never means to harm anyone, his presence often creeps you out. He doesn’t even spare the receptionist of a hotel, where he has come with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. Everything seems fine until their daughter goes missing from their hotel room. But she is just three where would she possibly go? Or why would anyone want to harm her? So do this man or his wife has something to do with it, or is there some other person who is doing all of this?
Bajpayee has once again proved that there’s nothing he can’t do or fit into. His Sushant Dubey is funny, easy breezy and even cunning at times. The way he ups his game every time the camera pans on his character is fabulous to watch. Interestingly, there are “certain” elements in his part that remind you of the iconic role he played in Gangs of Wasseypur. It’s so refreshing to see him perform something like this after such a long time and trust me, he has done 100 per cent justice to it.
Tabu’s Aparna is elegant, poise and precise, just like her other roles. She superbly dives into her character who doesn’t speak much and only means business. However, her innocence is questioned when her emotions go overboard but that’s when exactly the fun begins though it’s a different thing it doesn’t last for too long.
There’s Anuu Kapoor too and thank god, he is there otherwise this film would have fallen flat long before it actually did (because of the loopholes in the script). Kapoor’s Ram Khilawan Budhu, an investigation officer, is not so “buddhu” (fool) and knows there’s something fishy going on in the hotel. He is too good as Ram Khilawan and steals the show with his partly funny and partly confused part.
Debutant director Mukul Abhyankar tries to play with the psyche of the audience in many parts of the film but unfortunately, his main course is not as palatable as those of his fillers, which is why this film is felt more like an episode of a crime show. The biggest flaw of the film is that its ending is not supported by rest of its plot. It is filled with a couple of normal Bollywood clichés and just settles you down for the sake of it.
Perhaps a watertight script and logic-backed ending could have saved this so-called thriller. Nevertheless, a decent effort by Abhyankar.
Rating: 2
Also Watch
Cast: Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Anuu Kapoor
The only bad thing about watching a suspense thriller is that you may not enjoy it the second time; especially, when the twist and turns in that particular movie are spectacular. However, Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu’s Missing is one of those suspense thrillers that has everything from peerless acting to a decent set-up but lacks an intriguing plot. Hence, what could have been a mind-blowing, unforgettable whodunit story turned out to be a childish and disappointing tale.
There’s a man who is a big time flirt. Though he never means to harm anyone, his presence often creeps you out. He doesn’t even spare the receptionist of a hotel, where he has come with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. Everything seems fine until their daughter goes missing from their hotel room. But she is just three where would she possibly go? Or why would anyone want to harm her? So do this man or his wife has something to do with it, or is there some other person who is doing all of this?
Bajpayee has once again proved that there’s nothing he can’t do or fit into. His Sushant Dubey is funny, easy breezy and even cunning at times. The way he ups his game every time the camera pans on his character is fabulous to watch. Interestingly, there are “certain” elements in his part that remind you of the iconic role he played in Gangs of Wasseypur. It’s so refreshing to see him perform something like this after such a long time and trust me, he has done 100 per cent justice to it.
Tabu’s Aparna is elegant, poise and precise, just like her other roles. She superbly dives into her character who doesn’t speak much and only means business. However, her innocence is questioned when her emotions go overboard but that’s when exactly the fun begins though it’s a different thing it doesn’t last for too long.
There’s Anuu Kapoor too and thank god, he is there otherwise this film would have fallen flat long before it actually did (because of the loopholes in the script). Kapoor’s Ram Khilawan Budhu, an investigation officer, is not so “buddhu” (fool) and knows there’s something fishy going on in the hotel. He is too good as Ram Khilawan and steals the show with his partly funny and partly confused part.
Debutant director Mukul Abhyankar tries to play with the psyche of the audience in many parts of the film but unfortunately, his main course is not as palatable as those of his fillers, which is why this film is felt more like an episode of a crime show. The biggest flaw of the film is that its ending is not supported by rest of its plot. It is filled with a couple of normal Bollywood clichés and just settles you down for the sake of it.
Perhaps a watertight script and logic-backed ending could have saved this so-called thriller. Nevertheless, a decent effort by Abhyankar.
Rating: 2
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- [Update] Ministry of Defence Website Not Hacked, Says National Cyber Security Chief
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism