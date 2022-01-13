'Missing These Mornings': Bhagyashree's Lip-Lock With Husband Goes Viral

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Bhagyashree made her acting debut in Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyar Kiya, and she’s been fans’ favourite ever since. While she might not be that active in films these days, she stays in touch with her fans through her social media posts.

Recently, the actor shared a short clip wherein she kissed her husband as soon as he enters the kitchen.

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen making tea. Moments later, her husband comes close to her, and she kisses him with a loving hug. This video is from when she went to the mountains for a vacation with her husband. In the caption, the actor wrote: “Missing these mornings already!!! Travelling together is not just for sightseeing, it’s those simple joys of togetherness that create loving moments.”

Fans Showers Love On The Viral Video:

A day ago, Bhagyashree shared this romantic video on her Instagram and so far it has received over 40,000 likes. Her friends and fans are showering love in the clip. A fan commented, “Rab ne bana di jodi…..Aap Ki jodi ko nazar na lage.”

Recalling Bhagyashree’s debut film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, another user wrote: “Aap ye ‘kiss’ Salman Khan ko karte hue sharama rahi theen." A third fan wrote, “Couple ka ek-doosre ke liye pyaar aur care dekh kar acha lag raha hai."

Bhagyashree was awarded the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya.

