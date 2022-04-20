'Missing You, Always': Tamil Actor Arunraja Kamaraj's Post For Deceased Wife

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought some people the worst phases of their lives. They lost loved ones to the dreaded virus. Many celebrities and their kins passed away during the first and second waves, leaving their survivors devastated.

Actor, lyricist and singer Arunraja Kamaraj is one of those left deeply affected and broken by the pandemic. He lost his beloved wife Sindhuja Kamaraj to the novel coronavirus last year during the second wave.

Arunraja, who is still mourning, shared a heart-warming post on the occasion of her birthday. He shared her photo along with a caption. “Missing you always. Happy Birthday Paapi”.

The director’s most recent post shows that he is still grieving the loss of his wife and is remembering her via their lovely memories together.

Missing you Always , Happy birthday Paapi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/crBOX1QvlX — Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) April 19, 2022

In December last year, Anuraja wished his late wife on their wedding anniversary. Arunraja shared some pictures from their wedding. With a happy picture that he took with his wife, he wrote, “Happy Wedding Anniversary Paapi”

Last May, Arunraja Kamaraj and his wife Sindhuja were diagnosed with COVID-19. Sindhuja lost her battle failing to respond to the treatment. Arunraja had also tested positive at the time of her death. Arunraja Kamaraj later visited Sindhuja’s burial with a PPE kit, and viewers were moved by a touching photo of the actor paying homage to his wife. Many celebrities, including Udayanithi Stalin and Sivakarthikeyan, offered their condolences and provided him with much-needed emotional support.

On the work front, Arunraja has wrapped up directing Nenjuku Needhi, which is slated for release on May 22.

