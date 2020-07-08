Mission Impossible 2 Actress Calls Tom Cruise 'Very Dominant'

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise's persona may seem to be larger than life to some. Now, actress Thandie Newton opens up on working with the 58-year-old Oscar nominee in blockbuster hit Mission: Impossible 2, which hit theaters in 2000.

Thandie said (via), "I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Thandie recalled an incident in particular while the duo was shooting in Spain and Tom asserted, "I’ll be you. You be me" for scene rehearsal. Thandie added that it may have seemed to Tom like the best way to help a co-star out but she thought that his idea was 'most unhelpful'.

“It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest,” Thandie was quoted as saying.

On the movies front, Tom will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which is awaiting theatre release once coronavirus spread abates. He is also invested in shooting Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Both films were being shot together before the Covid-19 scare halted production in Italy.

Tom has also confirmed working on a movie that will be shot in outer space.