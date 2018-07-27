Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance

At the age of 56, it might not be normal for his contemporaries to perform insane stunts. But Tom Cruise - who has been making Mission: Impossible movies for over a decade (22 years to be precise) of those 56 years - doesn’t look a bit tired or disinterested as he puts everything at risk just to ensure the viewers get the cinematic entertainment they deserve. So whether it is a foot chase shot in Paris, a jump from world's highest skyscraper or a helicopter combat, Cruise does an incredible job to pull off every action spectacle with perfection.



For the uninitiated, Mission: Impossible - Fallout is direct sequel, which brings back villains we all are aware of and takes place after the events of Rogue Nation which hit the theatres in 2015.



The story revolves around Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) who is on a mission to protect the world from a nuclear threat. He is given the task to unearth a batch of plutonium which now lie with anarchist Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), the baddie of Rogue Nation, who is determined about annihilating the holiest cities around the world. The efforts that Hunt and his team invest to deter the devastation forms the main plot. Flawless performance by Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, Henry Cavill as CIA agent August Walker, Vanessa Kirby as White Widow, Michelle Monaghan as Julia make the film more believable.



While the casting is delightful and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie ensure all character scenes are rapid but also impactful, he doesn’t invest too much time on Hunt’s personal life. With hardly a few minutes with his wife Julia, Hunt gets back to his job which involves fights, chases and a helicopter battle against splendid background.



Since McQuarrie is the first director to have been roped in for his second outing with the franchise, he infuses a much-needed sense of continuity.



It is also interesting to see how McQuarrie helps his characters stand out in the most unexpected ways. For instance, how could anybody bond while defusing a bomb? How could Ethan make the viewers laugh despite being given wrong directions while hunting down Walker?



Simply put, Fallout is the most exhilarating action movie you will watch this year. You’ll probably leave the hall with a thought to jump, kick and chase like Cruise.

