Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher Mcquarrie Celebrates Film’s First Assistant Director in Recent BTS Post

Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie recently shared a BTS photo from the film featuring the main cast. However, the highlight of the image was the film’s first assistant director Mary Boulding, who completed the 100th day on her first show as a First AD. Taking to Instagram he wrote, “Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible."

For the unversed, Mary has previously worked on big productions like 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is evident why she aced her job and received a shout out from the director.

A couple of months back, the team had to halt the shooting temporarily after someone tested positive for coronavirus. Starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and others, the film is scheduled to be released in 2022.

