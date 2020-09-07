Mission Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Hints at Death-defying Stunts with This Set Pic

The shooting for the 7th film of Mission Impossible franchise has started and the fans are quite excited. Director of the movie Christopher McQuarrie seems to take the excitement of fans to the next level as he shared a breath-taking picture from the sets. In the picture, a man can be seen on the top of scaffolding with the stunning mountain view in the background. Sharing the picture McQuarrie wrote, “Action... #MI7 Day 1 (sic)."

The snap is surely a glimpse of the high octane action sequences going to be performed by the Hollywood star Tom Cruise in the film.

The official page of Mission: Impossible has also shared the picture on Twitter. As the shoot has resumed, the netizens are swooning over the news. A user tweeted, “YES!!! Super Excited! is That The Bridge in Poland?”

Another user tweeted, “Preparations for the big stunt scene? Mission Impossible (sic)."

Earlier, the shooting of the film was supposed to start in Venice in February before moving to Rome. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, the shoot had to stall. Currently, the team is in Norway to shoot some sequences. According to reports, Tom Cruise hired a £500,000 ship for the film to maintain all the safety guidelines.

The film was scheduled to release on July 21, 2021, but has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and now it is likely to release in November 2021.

In the film, Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt, along with Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. The film will also star Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star shared his joy of being at the theatre after a long time from the preview screening of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, in London. The actor has shared the video Instagram.