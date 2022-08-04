Mission: Impossible Director Suggests Tom Cruise Might Not Exit Franchise After Dead Reckoning

The reports that Tom Cruise will be leaving the Mission: Impossible franchise after the upcoming Dead Reckoning Part 1 and 2 recently made headlines. While the reports left fans upset and worried, the director of the film has now asked fans not to ‘believe every report’. In a recent interview, director Christopher McQuarrie was asked if Tom Cruise will be exiting the franchise. Even though he did not confirm or deny reports, he talked about how all reports that are published are not true.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true,” the director said as quoted by Variety.

“When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: ‘The Agenda Is…’ When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to the production say,’ that’s somebody putting it out there for a specific reason. That’s someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh at it. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will sweep it away,” McQuarrie added.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Christopher McQuarrie also revealed that he is already working on a new movie for Cruise. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a really long time. It’s way outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do. It’s the kind of stuff I really love. It’s a little bit more in my wheelhouse,” he shared.

For the unversed, seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies will be released as Dead Reckoning – Part 1 and Dead Reckoning – Part 2 respectively. While part 1 will hit theaters on July 14, 2023, the second part will be released on June 28, 2024.

