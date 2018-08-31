English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mission Impossible's Fallout? ‘Top Gun' Movie Sequel Delayed By a Year
Initially slated for release in July 2019, Top Gun: Maverick has now been delayed until June 2020. The movie has been postponed to allow more time to work on complex flight sequences.
Image: Instagram/ Tom Cruise
US entertainment media reports that Maverick's eagerly awaited big screen comeback has been postponed for one year. Top Gun: Maverick is now scheduled for release on June 26, 2020, in US theaters, pushed back from July 12, 2019. According to Deadline, the extra time will allow the movie's production team to work on complex flight scenes that promise to make the picture an epic sequel.
Currently filming with the director, Joseph Kosinski, at the helm, Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise return to his legendary role as the flying ace Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Val Kilmer, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in the original movie, also steps back into his role as Iceman, aka Tom Kazansky. They are joined in the cast by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Glen Powell.
Penned by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer, the Top Gun sequel returns to the Top Gun flight school, where Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is now an instructor, who takes the son of his late friend Goose, played by Miles Teller, under his wing. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing, along with Tom Cruise and Skydance's David Ellison
