Mission Impossible, Transformers' Action Director Roped in for Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho

With its teaser, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Saaho established that the film will be a high-octane action drama with extraordinary stunt sequences. It was also reported that an eight-minute action sequence in the film cost the makers a whopping Rs 70 crore. This is said to be the highest ever budget for the shooting of a scene in any Indian movie.

And now, it is being reported that Hollywood's action director Kenny Bates, who is credited with films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and the Transformers franchise, has been roped in to design a stunt aboard a chopper for Saaho. "It (action sequence) involved helicopter stunts and we had planned to shoot it in India. But it was difficult getting permission, so the team flew to Europe where an Italian military helicopter was sourced. Experts were on the sets throughout the shoot to ensure that safety measures were in place," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Earlier, director of the film Sujeeth had also confirmed that a large chunk of the film's budget would be spent on action. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth had said.

The project also marks Shraddha's Telugu debut. The actress plays a police officer in the movie. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist in the movie. The makers also postponed the release date of the film to August 30. Earlier Saaho was scheduled to release on Independence Day.

Clarifying the delay, in a statement released social media, film's spokesperson said, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

