Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Is Here As a Spy Who Can Do Anything For 'Hindustan Ki Hifaazat'

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu has been released. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser, leaving fans excited about the film. “Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023," he wrote.

The teaser opens with a glimpse of India and Pakistan’s 1971 war with a voiceover that says, “1971 - Pakistan had lost to India for the third time. They were knocked out but not knocked down and had only one way left to defeat India, a nuclear attack. But they had underestimates the potential of RAW. This is the story of one such heroic RAW agent whose name is not mentioned in the pages of history." Following this, the teaser shows Sidharth Malhotra jumping from a train. It is then revealed that he will be playing the role of a spy in the film. The teaser also shares a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna who can be seen dressed as a bride.

The teaser ends with Malhotra saying, “Hindustan ki hifaazat ke liye main kuch bhi karsakta hun (I can do anything for safeguarding India)." He also adds that he is a spy who does not like guns.

Meanwhile, speaking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Besides Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

