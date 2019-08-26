Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore in 11 Days

Mission Mangal, a multi-starrer film on India's Mars mission, has managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark in 11 days of its box office run. The film stars Akshay Kumar and a host of female Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

The Jagan Shakti directorial debut became the second fastest film in Akshay Kumar's career to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi) which had achieved the feat in 10 days. It is Akshay 10th consecutive hit and collected Rs 164 crore at the domestic box office till August 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Mission Mangal box office numbers truly outstanding. He said that the film "continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

The film had earned Rs 128.16 cr in its first 8 days, and has collected Rs 36.45 crore in weekend 2. Benchmarks set by the film include crossing Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5 and Rs 150 crore on Day 11.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 crTotal: ₹ 164.61 crIndia biz.SUPER-HIT.#MissionMangal benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 5₹ 150 cr: Day 11India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 150 cr...2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 10 / Thu release [non-holiday]2019: #MissionMangal: Day 11 / Thu release [#IndependenceDay]2019: #Kesari: Day 25 / Thu release [#Holi]India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

#MissionMangal is Fox Star Studios’ fifth film to breach ₹ 150 cr mark... In the past, #BangBang, #PRDP [₹ 200 cr+], #Sanju [₹ 340 cr+] and #TotalDhamaal had crossed the magical figure. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

The movie is based on the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore. The movie released alongside John Abraham's Batla House, which has also been appreciated and that's reflecting in its numbers. "Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz," Adarsh said.

#BatlaHouse has been appreciated and that’s reflecting in its numbers... Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

