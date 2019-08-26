Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore in 11 Days
Mission Mangal has earned Rs 164 crore in 11 days, becoming the second fastest film in Akshay Kumar's career to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi).
Image: Instagram
Mission Mangal, a multi-starrer film on India's Mars mission, has managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark in 11 days of its box office run. The film stars Akshay Kumar and a host of female Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.
The Jagan Shakti directorial debut became the second fastest film in Akshay Kumar's career to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi) which had achieved the feat in 10 days. It is Akshay 10th consecutive hit and collected Rs 164 crore at the domestic box office till August 25.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Mission Mangal box office numbers truly outstanding. He said that the film "continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz."
#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019
The film had earned Rs 128.16 cr in its first 8 days, and has collected Rs 36.45 crore in weekend 2. Benchmarks set by the film include crossing Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5 and Rs 150 crore on Day 11.
#MissionMangal biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 crTotal: ₹ 164.61 crIndia biz.SUPER-HIT.#MissionMangal benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 5₹ 150 cr: Day 11India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019
Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 150 cr...2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 10 / Thu release [non-holiday]2019: #MissionMangal: Day 11 / Thu release [#IndependenceDay]2019: #Kesari: Day 25 / Thu release [#Holi]India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019
#MissionMangal is Fox Star Studios’ fifth film to breach ₹ 150 cr mark... In the past, #BangBang, #PRDP [₹ 200 cr+], #Sanju [₹ 340 cr+] and #TotalDhamaal had crossed the magical figure. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019
The movie is based on the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore. The movie released alongside John Abraham's Batla House, which has also been appreciated and that's reflecting in its numbers. "Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz," Adarsh said.
#BatlaHouse has been appreciated and that’s reflecting in its numbers... Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record
- Salman Khan Announces 'Inshallah' Release Delayed, Won't Hit Theatres on Eid 2020
- Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's Cancer Treatment in New York: 'He Became Like My Child'
- Saltwater and Metal-Eating Bacteria: How the Titanic is Slowly Being 'Consumed' By the Ocean
- Thanks to Twitter, Jack Leach Gets Free Glasses For Life After Memorable Ashes Test