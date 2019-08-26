Take the pledge to vote

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore in 11 Days

Mission Mangal has earned Rs 164 crore in 11 days, becoming the second fastest film in Akshay Kumar's career to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi).

News18.com

August 26, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore in 11 Days
Mission Mangal, a multi-starrer film on India's Mars mission, has managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark in 11 days of its box office run. The film stars Akshay Kumar and a host of female Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

The Jagan Shakti directorial debut became the second fastest film in Akshay Kumar's career to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi) which had achieved the feat in 10 days. It is Akshay 10th consecutive hit and collected Rs 164 crore at the domestic box office till August 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Mission Mangal box office numbers truly outstanding. He said that the film "continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz."

The film had earned Rs 128.16 cr in its first 8 days, and has collected Rs 36.45 crore in weekend 2. Benchmarks set by the film include crossing Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5 and Rs 150 crore on Day 11.

The movie is based on the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore. The movie released alongside John Abraham's Batla House, which has also been appreciated and that's reflecting in its numbers. "Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz," Adarsh said.

