Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Continues to Shine, Earns Rs 128.16 Crore

The space drama movie Mission Mangal has continued with a successful run at the box office at the end of its extended first week. The Jagan Shakti directorial debut also paved way for the lead actor Akshay Kumar, who broke his own record with this one. Mission Mangal became his fastest movie to enter the Rs 100-crore-club, having achieved the milestone in a span of just five days. Prior to this, it was Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0 that had enjoyed that spot.

The movie is based on the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore. With a total collection of Rs 6.93 crore on Thursday, it’s eight-day tally currently stands at a total of Rs 128.16 crore so far. This makes it surpass Akshay’s last year’s release Jolly LLB 2 which had earned Rs 117 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is set to cross the lifetime collection of yet another Akshay movie, Kesari (Rs 154.41 crore), given it continues with a decent run till the next week. The much-talked-about movie Saaho, starring south star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor makes it to the screens next Friday.

#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

Here’s a day-wise collection of Mission Mangal:

Day 1 - Thursday (August 15) - Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2 - Friday (August 16) - Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3 - Saturday (August 17) - Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4 - Sunday (August 18) - Rs 27.54 crore

Day 5 - Monday (August 19) - Rs 8.91 crore

Day 6 - Tuesday (August 20) - Rs 7.92 crore

Day 7 - Wednesday (August 21) - Rs 6.84 crore

Day 8 - Thursday (August 22) - Rs 6.93 crore

The movie boasts of an interesting ensemble including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

