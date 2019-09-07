Take the pledge to vote

Mission Mangal Breaks Prabhas' Saaho Record, Tops First Week Box Office of 2019

Saaho's Hindi version is a hit and has made Rs 115 crore in its first week.

September 7, 2019
Bahubali star Prabhas' new release Saaho has taken the country by the storm. Released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam, the film has successfully sailed the 300 crore mark. However, despite Prabhas' popularity, the Hindi version of the film has been beaten by Mission Mangal, as it ranks higher in the list of the highest first-week grossing films.

Over the week, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho collected Rs. 9 crore on Tuesday.  On Wednesday, the film earned Rs. 6.75 crores, followed by Rs. 6.50 crore on Thursday. Saaho earned Rs. 27 crore net from Delhi/UP, Rs. 36 crore net from Mumbai, and Rs. 12 crore from Punjab.

Saaho, released on August 30, made a total of 115 crores at the Box Office in the first week. Mission Mangal, on the other hand, made 116.68 crores. Mission Mangal is based on ISRO's successful Mars Orbiter Mission AKA Mangalyaan. Also, the fact that it was a multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari also increased the popularity of the film amongst the audience.

 

Saaho not only failed to beat Mission Mangal, but also Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat, as well as Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh. Bharat made a total of  156 crores in its first week and Kabir Singh made 133 crores.

 

The top ten first week grosser list also includes Kesari with 97 crores, Gully Boy 93 crores, Total Dhamaal with 92 crores, Super 30 at 75 crores. Uri - The Surgical Strike at 71 crores and Kalank with 65 crores.

 

 

