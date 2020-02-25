Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Credits Major Part of His Recovery to Akshay Kumar

Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal (2019), was recently diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) when he was heading to an airport. In a recent interview, he assured that he is well now and credited a major part of his recovery to Akshay Kumar.

In an interview, he said, "I'm good. Just coming back to the grind, and back to business. I'll come back and show more good cinema."

Crediting his recovery to actor Akshay Kumar, he said, "Akshay sir is the one who brought me back... in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now he has brought me back to walk-able situation." Jagan had worked with Akshay in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Pad Man (2018), and Mission Mangal.

He said the condition he was suffering from causes the arteries and veins to get joined together in the brain, which formed a clot. "Every year in the winter, I used to get headaches which would remain for around one week or 10 days, and then go away... Now everything is fine," he said.

The filmmaker also said that he had been travelling between Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru to work on his project when the unfortunate incident. But now, he assures, "It's going to be doubly beautiful. I am relaxing, but writing. That is the better way of doing things."

He also thanked Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen for being 'supportive'.

