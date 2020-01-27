Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Seriously Ill, Receiving Treatment for Brain Clot

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has reportedly been hospitalized and is in a serious condition. According to media reports, Shakti has been undergoing treatment for a clot in his brain at a hospital in Mumbai since Sunday.

According to a report in Republic, the filmmaker's friends have said that he collapsed while socialising with them. He was immediately taken to the hospital and his family members rushed to see him.

Jagan Shakti had assisted director R Balki in many of his films including the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum and Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. He also worked as an associate director in films like Padman, Dear Zindagi, Ki & Ka and Shamitabh.

In an interview with DNA, he talked about directing his second Hindi film Ikka, with Akshay Kumar, which was a remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Katthi. "I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be about to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production," he said.

Mission Mangal was a film that fictionalised the historic Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) by ISRO. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari, the film became the highest Independence Day release ever.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.