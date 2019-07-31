Take the pledge to vote

Mission Mangal Director Reveals How His Sister and ISRO Helped During Making

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, Mission Mangal will release on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
The lead cast of Mission Mangal. (Image: Twitter)
Jagan Shakti, who is making his directorial debut with his forthcoming film Mission Mangal, says he was always clear that didn’t want to tell the story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission as a biopic.

"The mission was a collective victory, and to attribute its success to one person would not be fair to the rest," he told Mid-Day.

In the interview he also revealed how the film wouldn’t have been possible without the extensive support of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which was behind Mangalyaan’s success story. “My sister Sujata [Krishna] works there, so I did extensive interviews with the team of the Mangalyaan mission.

“ISRO was helpful in terms of giving us access to the material and scientists. The right balance between the art director and the VFX team helped us design the rocket, which was the most important component of the film. While we had the exact diagrams in possession, we couldn't have designed a similar-looking device," he said.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in important roles, Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15. It will clash at the box office with John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. Notably, the second season of Netflix’s much-awaited blockbuster show Sacred Games will also premiere on the same day.

