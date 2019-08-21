Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Lands Rs 114.39 Crore by Day 6, Batla House Steady at Rs 57.82 Crore

'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' are expected to trend well over the coming days considering there are no big releases till August 30, which is when Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' debuts in cinemas.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Lands Rs 114.39 Crore by Day 6, Batla House Steady at Rs 57.82 Crore
Posters of Mission Mangal, Batla House, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Seems like Mission Mangal is really on a mission at the box office. The film that takes inspiration from one of ISRO's space missions has raked in Rs Rs 114.39 crore after six days of release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran collated the box office figures of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer drama film and wrote on Twitter, "#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz." (sic)

Another festive release, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Batla House also continued its steady flow at the box office by Day 6. The action-thriller raked in Rs 57.82 crore, as per figures quoted by Taran. Sharing the day-wise earnings of Batla House, Taran wrote, "#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz."

In his tweets, Taran made it clear that with no big film releasing till August 30, which is when Prabhas-starrer Saaho hits screens, the two films will have an unopposed run at the ticket window.

Mission Mangal, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday. Keeping aside 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth, the Jagan Shakti directorial is Akshay’s fastest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

