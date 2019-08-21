Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Lands Rs 114.39 Crore by Day 6, Batla House Steady at Rs 57.82 Crore
'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' are expected to trend well over the coming days considering there are no big releases till August 30, which is when Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' debuts in cinemas.
Posters of Mission Mangal, Batla House, courtesy of Instagram
Seems like Mission Mangal is really on a mission at the box office. The film that takes inspiration from one of ISRO's space missions has raked in Rs Rs 114.39 crore after six days of release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Taran collated the box office figures of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer drama film and wrote on Twitter, "#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz." (sic)
#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019
Another festive release, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Batla House also continued its steady flow at the box office by Day 6. The action-thriller raked in Rs 57.82 crore, as per figures quoted by Taran. Sharing the day-wise earnings of Batla House, Taran wrote, "#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz."
#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019
In his tweets, Taran made it clear that with no big film releasing till August 30, which is when Prabhas-starrer Saaho hits screens, the two films will have an unopposed run at the ticket window.
Mission Mangal, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday. Keeping aside 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth, the Jagan Shakti directorial is Akshay’s fastest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Mahhi Vij, Shares Her First Glimpse With Fans
- Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- 'No Way Out': Elon Musk Thinks Earth Will Ultimately Perish When a Huge Asteroid Strikes Us
- Facebook Clear History Tool Lets You Control Data Shared With Apps And Websites
- Nine Nurses Who Went Viral for Being Pregnant at the Same Time Have Now Given Birth