Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Mission Mangal Trailer Inspires Hilarious Memes, Check Out the Best Ones Here

Along with telling a little-known inspiring story, Mission Mangal's trailer is also winning applause for its catchy dialogues, with several of them making it to the meme mill. See them here.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mission Mangal Trailer Inspires Hilarious Memes, Check Out the Best Ones Here
Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal’s trailer. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

The trailer of Jagan Shakti’s forthcoming film Mission Mangal, which dropped yesterday, has inspired hilarious memes that are doing rounds on social media.

The film, which tracks the lives of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

Along with telling a little-known inspiring story, the trailer is also winning applause for its catchy dialogues, with several of them making it to the meme mill. The ones that have got the most laughs include Akshay’s “Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge, par karenge sar, karna hi hoga (I still don’t know how we will do it, but we will do it, we have to do it) and Dailp Tahil’s “The chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%.”

Then there’s also “Sirf 850 kilo fuel ke saath it’s impossible. (It’s impossible with just 850 kg fuel),” which is mouthed by Sonakshi and has been used to great effect to comment on the traffic snarls in India’s tier-1 cities.

Check out the best Mission Mangal trailer memes here:

Produced by R Balki and with music by Amit Trivedi, Mission Mangal is a classic underdog story which is slated to release on August 15 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram