Mission Mangal Trailer Inspires Hilarious Memes, Check Out the Best Ones Here

The trailer of Jagan Shakti’s forthcoming film Mission Mangal, which dropped yesterday, has inspired hilarious memes that are doing rounds on social media.

The film, which tracks the lives of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

Along with telling a little-known inspiring story, the trailer is also winning applause for its catchy dialogues, with several of them making it to the meme mill. The ones that have got the most laughs include Akshay’s “Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge, par karenge sar, karna hi hoga (I still don’t know how we will do it, but we will do it, we have to do it) and Dailp Tahil’s “The chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%.”

Then there’s also “Sirf 850 kilo fuel ke saath it’s impossible. (It’s impossible with just 850 kg fuel),” which is mouthed by Sonakshi and has been used to great effect to comment on the traffic snarls in India’s tier-1 cities.

Check out the best Mission Mangal trailer memes here:

When your school friends make reunion plan on Whatsapp. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/PyFx9lUccv — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Me trying to convince mom to go for a Night-Out :- pic.twitter.com/wHvwqWpAZH — A LIT MeMeR ☣ (@SarcasticGupta) July 18, 2019

To do list : Aaj main 10baje sojaunga Internet : #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/jcbgvlOAFs — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 18, 2019

Catching a jam packed train from Dadar in peak hours. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/15fvXv8OhY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Karan Johar to Celebrities before launching their kids : pic.twitter.com/g5UUCi04uW — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailerMass bunk plans. Pic 1- How toppers react. Pic 2 - How Back benchers react pic.twitter.com/CS4gyu5RhC — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 18, 2019

Going from home to office during peak hour Bangalore traffic. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZIMlhuHEmz — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) July 18, 2019

Wake up at 06:55Am AndGet ready at 07:00Am For the school..Inner me :-#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/6QxBd2ZkQv — Mohit tripathi (@M0hitTripathi) July 18, 2019

Produced by R Balki and with music by Amit Trivedi, Mission Mangal is a classic underdog story which is slated to release on August 15 this year.

