Mission Mangal Vs Batla House at the Box Office on Independence Day: Who'll Win?

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film Mission Mangal will clash with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office this Independence Day. The two films are set to weigh each other in at the ticket window.

Mission Mangal explores the individual stories of real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013. It follows the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars.

It will be in direct tussle with Batla House that follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the police during the raid. It was said that they were connected to a series of bomb blasts which killed 26 and injured 133 on September 13, 2008.

While the two actors have recently done films on patriotic and nationalistic themes, it will be interesting to see which one performs better in cinema halls. As per trade experts, Akshay's film is probable to do better business. Talking to Hindustan Times, trade analyst Girish Johar predicts Mission Mangal and Batla House to open at around Rs 22 crore and Rs 18 crore, respectively.

"Both films can survive on their own. The history is proof that if two good films release at the same time, both perform well at the box office. Each film has to fight its own battle. Yes, there is some rub-off between the two but eventually the better film overpowers the other," the website quoted Johar as saying.

This is not the first time that Akshay and John's films will release simultaneously. Last year, Gold and Satyameva Jayate too released together on Independence Day.

These films will also face competition from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DeCaprio and Brad Pitt. Then there is Netflix's popular series Sacred Games season 2 releasing on the same day.

