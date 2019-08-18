Mission Mangal vs Batla House Box Office: Akshay Kumar Maintains Lead on Day 3

Actor Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" has taken a lead at the Indian box-office after raking in Rs 70.02 crore in three days. Actor John Abraham's "Batla House", on the other hand, minted Rs 35.29 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday that "Mission Mangal", witnessed a superb growth on Day 3.

"Thursday Rs 29.16 cr, Friday Rs 17.28 cr, Saturday Rs 23.58 cr. Total: Rs 70.02 cr. India biz," Adarsh added.

On the other hand, Nikkhil Advani's directorial "Batla House" showed a substantial growth on Day 3. "Should witness solid growth today Sunday. Thursday Rs 15.55 cr, Friday Rs 8.84 cr, Saturday Rs 10.90 cr. Total: Rs 35.29 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

On day one, Mission Mangal turned out to be the biggest opener of Akshay's career and the film earned Rs 29.16 crore. Batla House collected Rs 14.59 crore.

Mission Mangal has also proved to be the best Independence Day release for Akshay. Rustom (2016) collected Rs 14.11 cr on day one, while 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, raked in Rs 13.10 cr. Last year's Gold earned Rs 25.25 cr on the first day of its release.

Mission Mangal follows the individual stories of real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013.

Whereas, Batla House that follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the police during the raid. It was said that they were connected to a series of bomb blasts which killed 26 and injured 133 on September 13, 2008.

