Mission Mangal Vs Batla House Box Office: Akshay Kumar Wins First Round Against John Abraham

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Independence Day releases- Mission Mangal and Batla House created quite a buzz among the audience. It was the second time that actors came face to face at the ticket window on I-Day. Last year, their films--Gold and Satyameva Jayate--had clashed at the box office. The 'Khiladi of Bollywood' emerged victorious at the box office raking in double the amount of Batla House.

Becoming the biggest opener of Akshay's career, Mission Mangal earned Rs 29.16 crore while Batla House collected Rs 14.59 crore.

Giving away the box office figures of the films, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a series of tweet wrote, "#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz."

For John's film, he tweeted, "#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz."

Mission Mangal has also proved to be the best Independence Day release for Akshay. Rustom (2016) collected Rs 14.11 cr on day one, while 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, raked in Rs 13.10 cr. Last year's Gold earned Rs 25.25 cr on the first day of its release.

Mission Mangal explores the individual stories of real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013. It follows the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars.

Whereas, Batla House that follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the police during the raid. It was said that they were connected to a series of bomb blasts which killed 26 and injured 133 on September 13, 2008.

