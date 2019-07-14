Mission Mangal's Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha Wish Luck to Women Leading Chandrayaan-2

As Chandrayaan-2 is on the the countdown to make history, credit for the project goes to the team behind the mission. It is ISRO's first mission to have two women leading a project. Not only that, 30 per cent of the members working on the Chandrayaan-2 mission are women.

Muthayya Vanitha is the first woman project director of ISRO, who has the heavy burden of handling the mission. Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system.

With the project director and the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 being women, actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, cast members of the upcoming film Mission Mangal, have sent their best wishes to the scientists for the launch.

"India's second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India's history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you," Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

"India's second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India's history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you," Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

Sonakshi, who stars in the film alongside powerhouse talents like Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, also took to Twitter to highlight the fact that this is the first time a space mission in India is being led by women.

Sonakshi, who stars in the film alongside powerhouse talents like Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, also took to Twitter to highlight the fact that this is the first time a space mission in India is being led by women.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's most ambitious second lunar mission. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) lunar mission comprises an orbiter and lander (Vikram) carrying a rover (Pragyan). It will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed 'Bahubali', at 2.51 am on July 15.

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013.

