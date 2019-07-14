Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mission Mangal's Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha Wish Luck to Women Leading Chandrayaan-2

With the project director and the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 being women, actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, cast members of the upcoming film Mission Mangal, have sent their best wishes to the scientists for the launch.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mission Mangal's Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha Wish Luck to Women Leading Chandrayaan-2
With the project director and the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 being women, actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, cast members of the upcoming film Mission Mangal, have sent their best wishes to the scientists for the launch.
Loading...

As Chandrayaan-2 is on the the countdown to make history, credit for the project goes to the team behind the mission. It is ISRO's first mission to have two women leading a project. Not only that, 30 per cent of the members working on the Chandrayaan-2 mission are women.

Muthayya Vanitha is the first woman project director of ISRO, who has the heavy burden of handling the mission. Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system.

With the project director and the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 being women, actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, cast members of the upcoming film Mission Mangal, have sent their best wishes to the scientists for the launch.

"India's second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India's history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you," Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

Sonakshi, who stars in the film alongside powerhouse talents like Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, also took to Twitter to highlight the fact that this is the first time a space mission in India is being led by women.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's most ambitious second lunar mission. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) lunar mission comprises an orbiter and lander (Vikram) carrying a rover (Pragyan). It will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed 'Bahubali', at 2.51 am on July 15.

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram