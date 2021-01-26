Mission Paani Campaign: Dia Mirza Lists Everyday Steps We Can Take to Avert Water Scarcity Threat

Bollywood actress and UN National Goodwill Ambassador- India, Dia Mirza, joined Network18's initiative Mission Paani Waterthon to spread awareness against the looming water scarcity threat. Mirza has been actively working for over 10 years to aware people about recycling water and its conservation.

Host and campaign ambassador Akshay Kumar iterated that when an actor or a celebrity is associated with a social cause, it naturally gains attention. Acknowledging the same, Mirza said, "The meaning of life changes when you realise that you can reach out to others through your work. It has been life-altering for me. At present we have less than 10 years to fix what has been damaged. If it becomes our goal to save nature, it can bring about big change. I am proud that I have been associated with this initiative and have been able to do something in my own way."

Mirza recalled that while working for a foundation she realised how badly as a country we are affected by climate change and water crisis. Alarmed by the situation she decided to work upon it.

"Learning about the water scarcity that we can face by 2030, it sent an alarm in my head. When you discover such things, the first thing that comes to mind how as an individual you can make a difference. So the first thing that we did was to install water check meters in buildings which ensures that there is no leakage or water overflow. We also rationed out water for washing vehicles and implemented a water harvesting system in the society." Mirza shared.

Mirza added that adding these modifications in the compounds helped them to save thousands of gallons of water. She also listed down simple doable things one can do save water on a daily basis.

She suggested installing devices that reduce the intensity of water flow from taps and closing taps while soaping hands. She also stressed that while it is imperative to conserve water, it is crucial to ensure that we don't contaminate it. She recommended using toxin-free and chemical-free soap and detergents for household work to prevent polluting the water.

