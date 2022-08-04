Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies: Koi Mil Gaya to Scam 1992, Remembering His Popular Bollywood Films

Renowned veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last on August 3. The star reportedly passed away due to a cardiac ailment in his hometown Lucknow, where he was sent for better recovery. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry, with many mourning this loss on social media.

The veteran actor featured in several daily soaps including Patiala Babes, Neeli Chatri Waale, and more. Apart from this, he played pivotal roles in several chartbuster Bollywood movies. In remembrance of Mithilesh Chaturvedi, let's take a look at some of his hit Hindi films.

Koi… Mil Gaya and Krrish

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi…Mil Gaya was India’s first-ever hit Bollywood sci-fi movie that experimented with the subjects of aliens and spaceships. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta in the lead role, this film gave rise to the successful superhero film franchise Krrish. Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi played the role of Computer Expert Mr. Mathur in both movies.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Set against the partition of India and Pakistan, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha chronicled the platonic love story of Tara Singh, a Hindu Sardar, and Sakeena, a Muslim girl from an elite aristocratic family. The period-action love story featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi was seen essaying the role of a journalist named Idris, who was an editor of Jung daily newspaper.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Who can forget the hilarious character of Mr. Pinto in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani? Mithilesh Chaturvedi not only played serious characters, but also he proved his versatile range by portraying Jenny’s (played by Katrina Kaif) adoptive yet hilarious father in this film. With his exceptional comic timing, the actor took the Indian masses on a laugh riot.

Satya

The late actor played the role of builder Malhotra in the cult-crime drama, Satya. The critically acclaimed movie starred JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles.

Scam 1992

Although Scam 1992 is a financial thriller television series, Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s role as India’s Union Minister of Law and Justice Ram Jethmalani will remain one of his finest works ever. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show shed highlight on the massive Indian stock market scam of 1992, mainly committed by Harshad Mehta.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here