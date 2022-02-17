Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Bappi Lahiri, Says 'Bappi Da I Will Miss You Forever and Ever'

Actor Mithun Chakraborty paid his tributes to the music legend Bappi Lahiri after his death. Mithun’s film Disco Dancer’s overnight unexpected success and its soundtracks cemented his status as a star for the masses. The music also established Bappi da’s image as the disco king of India. Disco Dancer also witnessed the start of the famous collaboration - Mithun-Bappi Lahiri, as the two went on to work together in an astonishing number of films. After the legend’s death, the actor expressed his grief and told ETimes, “Bappi Da, I know and I am sure your soul will be in heaven. I will miss you, I will miss you forever and ever."

In a chat with the Indian Express previously, Bappi da recalled how one day he received a call from filmmaker Ravikant Nagaich – who talked about a ‘naya ladka.’ The disco king stated that Ravi described the guy as – “John Travolta meets Bruce Lee” and urged him to make a beat for him for an upcoming Babbar Subhash movie. Bappi da did make the tune and it turned out to be Disco Dancer. The success of Disco Dancer and its soundtrack made Mithun an upcoming star of Bollywood.

Bappi da passed away at Criti Care Hospital in Juhu at 3:00 AM on February 16. The singer was admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated the following day after which the family called a doctor to visit at home. Taking a view of his condition, the doctor suggested admitting the singer back to the hospital. And during the early hours of Feb 16, he passed away due to OSA (Obstructive sleep apnea).

Bollywood’s disco legend was laid to rest in the presence of his family members and relatives at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun attended the music composer’s last rites. Bappi Lahiri’s son, Bappa Lahiri, returned from the USA along with his family for the funeral.

