movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Mithun Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine
1-MIN READ

Mithun Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine

Mithun Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine

Actor Mithun Chakraborty has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine.

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is taking all precautions and is currently under home quarantine.

Filmfare tweeted on Tuesday, “Veteran actor #MithunChakraborty tests positive for #COVID19. The actor is taking all precautions and is under home quarantine."

The actor has appeared in more than 350 films, including Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi.

RELATED NEWS

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor twice — in 1976 for Mrigayaa and in 1996 for Tahader Katha. He also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Swami Vivekananda.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 27, 2021, 13:34 IST