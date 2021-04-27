Mithun Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is taking all precautions and is currently under home quarantine.

Veteran actor #MithunChakraborty tests positive for #COVID19. The actor is taking all precautions and is under home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/9jvDvKV0eU— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2021

The actor has appeared in more than 350 films, including Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor twice — in 1976 for Mrigayaa and in 1996 for Tahader Katha. He also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Swami Vivekananda.

