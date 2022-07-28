Mithun Chakraborty Wraps Kolkata Schedule of Bengali Film Projapoti with Dev, Mamata Shankar

Mithun Chakraborty is a jack of all trades in its truest sense. He is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, social worker, television presenter, and a former Rajya Sabha member. In his career of over four decades, Mithun Chakraborty has acted in more than 300 films. The actor was last seen in The Kashmir Files alongside Anupam Kher and is now set to make a comeback in the Bengali film industry with the family drama Projapoti.

On Thursday, Bengali actor Dev Adhikari, known for films like Dui Prithibi and Bolo Na Tumi Amar, shared a picture with the veteran actor announcing the wrap of their Kolkata schedule of ‘Projapati’ and revealed that the team was now headed to Varanasi for their next schedule. His tweet read, “Kolkata schedule wrap for team #Projapati…Next destination #Benaras…@DEV_PvtLtd @BengalTalkies @AVIJIT416.” Check out the tweet here:

In the picture, Mithun Chakraborty can be seen sporting a crisp-white shirt and a white & gold stoll as he posed confidently. On the other hand, actress Mamata Shankar is sitting on a sofa, donning an exquisite turquoise saree.

At one point of time, the dynamic on-screen pair of Mithun and Mamata were the talk of the town as the two stars featured in Mrinal Sen’s critically acclaimed Mrigayaa. After a long spell of 45 years, the two talented actors will be coming together to tell a wholesome tale of a father and his son.

Previously, the actor had shared his thoughts on reuniting with Mamata Shankar. He said, “I have no idea why any filmmaker didn’t think of casting us together in all these years. But I feel now the time has arrived and there’s always a right time for telling every story.”

The actor had also revealed that he signed Projapoti because he was really fond of Dev Adhikari. Additionally, since the Disco Dancer actor gets gravitated towards a good story that pierces through the hearts of the audience, he had no hesitation but to give his green signal to Projapoti.

During an interaction with MyKolkata, Dev had stated, “Everyone is so happy about Projapoti. We had thought of Mithunda and Mamata Shankar from Day One and it feels fantastic that they are a part of the film. Mithunda is an emotion for me… he is so special. We share a superb bond in real life and that will get reflected on screen.”

The much awaited film is slated to release later this year.

