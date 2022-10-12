Mithun Chakraborty's Daughter Dishani to Debut in Hollywood, Says Wasn't Easy Starting Career in LA

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is all set to make her acting debut. However, unlike her brothers Mimoh Chakrabhorty, Namashi Chakraborty and Ushmey Chakraborty, she chose the unconventional and untrodden path of entering showbiz via Hollywood.

And before kick-starting her career as an actor, she decided to undergo training for her craft at some of the most prestigious acting schools. She started off with The Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai and then went on to pursue acting and film production in Los Angeles, at the New York Film Academy, after which she bagged two commercials.

She additionally completed a two-year intensive and full time associates programme at the coveted Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, where she was trained in method acting, improv, scene study, audition techniques, script writing, voice and movement. At the end of her first year, she took part in a play, which was attended by the legendary American actor, Al Pacino.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

After graduating from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Dishani went on to play the leading lady in a short film titled The Guest, which garnered critical acclaim and made it to a few film festivals. This led to her being represented by California-based talent agencies such as LA Talent and The Osbrink Agency.

Dishani has also turned a writer now and is currently scripting her own short film, which will begin production soon. Talking about it, she shares, “Choosing the unconventional path of starting my career in Los Angeles hasn’t been the easiest journey. But I have so much passion and drive for the stories I wish to tell and characters that I want to play that the thrill of it keeps me going. I’ve grown up learning so much from my father and I hope to showcase that through my work.”

Previously, in an interview with Times Of India, Dishani spoke about her key learning from her father, which helped her in her craft. “I can write a book with all the great advice I’ve received from my father. But the one piece of advice that he’s always given my brothers and me, is to have great work ethics, and be a good person at the same time. I think a lot of people in the industry lose out on either one of those, and I truly believe that my father is who he is because of his excellent work ethic and a generous heart,” she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here