Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma's Vacation Post Sets Insta on Fire

Madasla Sharma, actor and daughter-in-law of Mithun Chakraborty, has been posting her vacation pictures on Instagram. The 30-year-old recently celebrated her birthday with her husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty. She has shared several pictures of herself enjoying the beachy locales of Maldives.

In one of the vacation pictures, Madalsa is seen in a pink two-piece bikini and covered with a black netted shrug. The actor posed for the picture while sitting on a bench by the beach.

“It’s all about finding the calm in the chaos,” the 30-year-old captioned the picture. Madasla has worked in several Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Hindi films. She married Mahaakshay in 2018.

Her followers left heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section of the post. Actor Anagha Bhosale also showered love on Madalsa with heart and fire emojis.

In her most recent post, the actor shared a reel video, taking a stroll by the beach, riding a golf cart and enjoying swings. She wore a black two-piece and paired it with a transparent pink shrug.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU4PUVVociM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Madalsa is currently a part of the Star Plus TV show Anupamaa, which features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. The daily soap premiered in July 2020 and has been going strong with nearly 400 episodes already being aired. Madalsa was even nominated for an ITA award for best-supporting actor.

The 30-year-old was last seen in the 2018 film Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke with Mukesh J Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan. The film was directed by Partho Ghosh but failed to produce the desired outcome for the makers.

Meanwhile, Madalsa’s husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty is currently filming for the Hindi romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The Kushan Nandy directorial will be headlined by Nawazuddin Siddique and Neha Sharma, with veteran Sanjay Mishra also in an important role.

