Mithun Chakraborty's Father Passes Away, Actor Stuck in Bengaluru Due to Lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty's Father Passes Away, Actor Stuck in Bengaluru Due to Lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty's father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, while the actor was in Bangalore. He is trying to reach for the final rites by road.

  IANS
  Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty's father breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday, but the veteran actor is currently stranded in Bengaluru owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Basanta Kumar Chakraborty, 95, reportedly died of renal failure after battling health problems for a while now.

Right now, the actor is trying to reach Mumbai to perform the last rites. He was in Bengaluru for a shoot, a timesofindia.com report stated. His eldest son Mahakshay, also known as Mimoh, is in Mumbai along with the rest of the family.

Mithun, whose real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, is the eldest among the four children of Basanta Kumar Chakraborty, who is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty.

Condolences on his demise have started coming in. Actress Rituparna Sengupta tweeted, "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic)."

