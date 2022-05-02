Mithun Chakraborty's Photo From Hospital Goes Viral, Son Mimoh Shares Health Update

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s photos from a hospital went viral recently, sending shock waves through his fans, who immediately got concerned about the veteran actor’s health. Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary BJP took to his verified Twitter handle on April 30 to share photos of him lying on a hospital bed. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️" and added in Bengali, “I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da ❤️."

Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️তোমার দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করি মিঠুন দা ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM5N24mxFf— Dr. Anupam Hazra 🇮🇳 (@tweetanupam) April 30, 2022

Now, the actor’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh clarified it and gave an update on his health. In an interview with Dainik Bhashkar, as reported by Zee News, the actor said that he was admitted due to kidney stones but is now discharged. “He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine and at home," he was quoted by the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran actor was seen co-judging the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. Apart from that, he was also seen in the commercially successful film The Kashmir Files with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. He made his OTT debut with the web series Bestseller.

Mimoh, on the other hand, the son of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, followed his parents’ footsteps to join the film industry. He made his debut with a film titled, Jimmy in 2008, which was followed by films like Haunted – 3D and Loot. The actor will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddique and Neha Sharma.

