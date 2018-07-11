Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Marries Madalsa Sharma; See Pics

Ladies and Gentleman ... Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYtihV4GeE — Mahaakshay aka Mimoh (@Mahaakshay) July 10, 2018

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, who is popularly referred to as Mimoh, tied the knot with actress Madalsa Sharma in a private ceremony on July 10.The couple was quick to share their wedding photos on the social media to break the news to their fans. "Ladies and Gentleman ... Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty," Mahaakshay post read on Twitter.While the bride made heads turn in a red lehenga, Mahaakshay opted for a beige ensemble.Madalsa has worked in several projects down south including Fitting Master, Aalasyam Amrutam, Pathayeram Kodi and Patiala Dream, while Mahaakshay kicked off his Bollywood career with Jimmy.The ceremony took place three days after the initial wedding date. Mahaakshay is currently out on bail in a case of rape and cheating.Mithun, who is said to be ailing for sometime, was not seen in any of the photographs from the wedding, which was to take place on July 7.A woman has alleged that Mahaakshay, on the pretext of marriage, cheated and raped her. She alleged that when she got pregnant, he gave her a medicine that led to an abortion.After the complaint filed by a woman against Mahaakshay, the actor's wedding had to be pushed ahead due to a police investigation.On July 7, a court in New Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Mahaakshay and his mother.(With inputs from IANS)