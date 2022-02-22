Mithun Chakroborty Grooves To Bappi Lahiri's Iconic Song Disco Dancer With Sons Mimoh And Namashi In Viral Video

It has been a week since Disco King Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode but the tributes have not stopped pouring in. As actors, musicians, politicians, and the common mass continue to pay tribute to the legendary musician, Bollywood star Mithun Chakroborty and his two sons have now done it too in true disco style. Mithun and his sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakroborty grooved to Bappi’s famous song Disco Dancer on the talent show Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the show was shared by a fan account where Mithun and his sons can be seen dancing to the legendary song that was once a rage across the country about four decades back. This song had also catapulted Mithun to stardom across the country.

Farah Khan, who was a guest on the show, shared the clips on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the video, “And now Namashi Chakraborty joins in. Too much fun. Miss you Bappi Lahiri. Your evergreen songs will always make us happy."

Bappi and Mithun made a very successful combination and their association went way back. Mithun’s first hit was Surakksha, in which Bappi da had given the music, particularly the track Gunmaster G9. A lot of Bappi da’s famous songs like Jimmy Jimmy, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Dance Is Life, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Koi Yahan Nache Nache were picturised on Mithun.

Both of them were considered to be catalysts for each other’s careers. Mithun stated in an interview with news agency PTI that Bappi was a true artist who knew what he was doing. “The nicest part was that Bappi da recognised my moves. I brought something different to the party, disco dancing, which was a change from the norm. Bappi da recognised that I danced (differently), and his music was modified accordingly."

Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, and Shola Aur Shabnam were among the films for which Bappi composed songs. He most recently composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

