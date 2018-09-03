English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Mitron: Lata Mangeshkar Saddened by Atif Aslam's 'Chalte chalte'
Recently singer Atif Aslam sang Lata Mangeshkar's classic song 'Chalte Chalte' from the movie 'Pakeezah'.
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar
For those who revere Lata Mangeshkar's Chalte Chalte Yuhi Koi Mil Gaya Tha, the mellow 'mujra' melody composed by the great Ghulam Mohammed for the mythic Meena Kumaris swan song in Pakeezah, the new version of the song by Pakistan singer Atif Aslam for a Bollywood film titled Mitron, is a shocker.
It takes the delicate notes of the original tune, wrenches them out of context and leaves us with a spill-over version of the original which no one can identify as the memorabilia from Pakeezah, except those responsible for this duplication.
And the composition is credited to Tanishk Bagchi.
Lata Mangeshkar, the living legend who sang the song in Pakeezah to immortality, has luckily not heard Atif's version.
"And I don't want to hear it. This trend of remixing old songs saddens me. Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around? I've even heard that the lyrics are changed in the remixes. By whose consent? The original poets and composers wrote what they had to. Nobody has the right to tamper with the creativity of these great composers and lyricists."
Singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, no fan of Ati's singing, said, "Today, even the 'poetic' term 'artistic liberty' is at the verge of extinction. With due respect (and disrespect) to Atif Aslam, as a singer myself, I will observe a 2 minute silence to mourn rather than offering a comment."
Singer Alka Yagnik, whose song Dilbar Dilbar was recently remixed for Satyameva Jayate, said "Why don't they make a new song and make it a superhit if they can, instead of picking up an already superhit song, distorting it, and releasing it again... and then saying, 'See it's become so popular'! Chalo humaare gaanon ke saath ye zulm kartey hain (They do this with our songs)... but their audacity is increasing by the day. Now they've started doing this to Lata Didi's song as well."
Pahlaj Nihalani, the former Chairperson of the censor board, wonders why Bollywood is looking towards Pakistan for music.
"Every day there is an incident. Our soldiers are being killed. We can't say artists are immune to politics. At the end of the day, they are citizens of their country first, artistes later."
