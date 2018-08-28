Mitron Song Chalte Chalte: Atif Aslam Creates Magic Reprising the Classic from Pakeezah

Mitron's thrid song Chlate Chalte, featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, is out. Sung by Atif Aslam, the song is a soulful romantic number that strikes a chord. Chalte Chalte is a reprised version of the classic song sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the movie Pakeezah.Sharing the song on his Twitter, Jackky wrote, “Sometimes strangers turn into best friends… and with time they just mean a whole lot more to you! Here’s #ChalteChalte”.While Kritika captioned it as “Everyone’s favourite #ChalteChalte is out now!”The song showcases the journey of Jai and his friends along with Avni as they start working on their food truck.The new composition and additional lyrics for the reprised version is done by Tanishk Bagchi. You can listen to the song right here!The original song Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi, starred Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Ketaki Thigale. It was composed by Ghulam Mohammed and Naushad Ali.Watch the original song hereApart from Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, Mitron also stars Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is slated to release on September 14th, 2018.