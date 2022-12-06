MIWM: Malaika Arora And Her BFF Neha Dhupia Set Dance Floor On Fire With Their Killer Moves; Watch

Malaika Arora made her debut on the digital streaming platform with her new venture, Moving In With Malaika on Monday. The first episode has already set the tone for the show which promises an emotional ride. Now, Malaika has shared a new clip promoting her upcoming show with her best friend, and it is none other than Neha Dhupia. The short snippet features her shenanigans with her close friend.

Keeping up with the promise of breaking the barriers between her and her fans, the actress attempted to let her guard down and opened up about being judged, her marriage to Arbaaz Khan, divorce and other life choices. While the first episode was emotional, looks like the next episode will be super fun as Neha Dhupa will grace the show. In the new promotional video uploaded on Instagram, Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia can be seen having fun and grooving to some famous songs in Bollywood.

The video begins with a dance-off between the divas starting with Malaika’s iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya. For round 2, the celebrities dance to Salman’s number O Oh Jane Jaana. It concluded with the final round with Malaika grooving to the peppy song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The caption read, “When two BFFs meet, the shenanigans begin”!

Admirers and fans flocked to the comment section. Saba Pataudi reacted to the video and wrote, “Love Neha! You both are damn cool! And completely crazy!” One fan commented, “I just love Malaika. She’s love”. Another fan wrote, “Malaika ma'am really very beautiful and gorgeous girl. Meri favourite ho aur hamesha favourite rahoge”.

Check out the promo here-

Moving in With Malaika’s first episode introduced the show, addressed her fear about driving ever since her car accident, and her personal life choices among many other things. The episode briefly featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, her son Arhaan Khan, mother Joyce Arora and Farah Khan as well. The 16-episode reality show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday at 8 pm.

