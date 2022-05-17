'MK Stalin Is A Friend Beyond Politics,' Says Kamal Haasan

The audio launch of superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Vikram took place on May 15. It was indeed a star-studded event. Besides the star cast and crew, the event was graced by actors Silambarasan and Udhayanidhi Stalin. The audio and trailer launch event was held in Chennai, and it was not streamed online.

During the event, Kamal Haasan touched upon several topics — from taking up Bollywood projects to his equation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin is a friend beyond politics,” News 18 Tamil quoted the superstar as saying. Mentioning that Stalin stands on the other side of politics, the actor said that their friendship continues from grandfather to grandson. Kamal Haasan even stated that Rajinikanth is also his competitor, but the two are friends even today.

Talking about Bollywood, the superstar said that he was open to Hindi projects but not at the cost of Tamil cinema. Interestingly, this comes after Mahesh Babu’s controversial statement, “Bollywood cannot afford me.”

The event had a few more highlights, one being Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioning the name of Tamil superstar Vijay while appreciating director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography. The crowd went berserk.

A similar scene played out when Kamal Haasan thanked actor Suriya. For the unversed, Suriya has a cameo in the superstar’s upcoming film, Vikram. “My wonderful brother Suriya gave us a helping hand at the last minute. My thanks to him,” Kamal Haasan said.

It is speculated that the makers have planned to broadcast the show on television, as the film’s release date nears. However, fans who attended the event, have shared many videos to give us a glimpse of moments from the show.

