MLA Accuses Deepika, Ranbir, Malaika, Arjun of Partying in Drugged State at Karan Johar's House

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for sharing a great camaraderie with the members of the film fraternity and is often in news for hosting extravagant parties for them. Recently, popular names from Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar among others attended a party at Karan's place.

Videos and pictures from their get together made their way to social media and became viral. Manjinder S Sirsa, sitting MLA of Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video from the party and accused these actors/filmmakers of being drugged. "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09 (sic)," he wrote.

In response to the tweet, Milind Deora, a former member of Lok Sabha refuted the claims saying that his wife was also present at the party and nobody was in a drugged state. He also asked Sirsa to issue an apology for the same.

"My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology," tweeted Deora.

Soon after, Twitter users rushed to comment section debating over the video. While some posted snapshots from the video claiming that the actors consumed drugs, others said it is a private get together and none of them looks intoxicated.

Totally sir! Just because there’s some talcum powder doesn’t mean they were snorting it. Vicky Kaushal might be suffering from cold ☹️ — Maithun (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) July 30, 2019

Its reflection of light — Sonal Mathur (@ItsSonalForU) July 30, 2019

Why are we concerned about their private lives . Even they are doing it they are not promoting in public . Scientifically cocaine is better than alcohol. Every1 has right for their private space . Let’s do something constructive instead wasting time about someone’s private life — Vaibhav Jalan (@VaibhavJalan4) July 30, 2019

