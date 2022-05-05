MLA Danam Nagender Targets Vishwak Sen For His Heated Debate With Anchor Devi Nagavalli

A video of a heated debate between Telugu actor Vishwak Sen and TV9 anchor Devi Nagavalli recently went viral. Even as netizens discussed the video, Danam Nagender, the MLA from Khairatabad Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad, has also weighed in now.

Criticising Vishwak for his behaviour, Danam said that he didn’t know if channels recognised Vishwak as a hero but he had no such knowledge. Danam said that it was not correct to use objectionable words in a live session. According to Danam, anchor Devi Nagavalli is a respected anchor and it was not wise of him to use objectionable words in her presence.

Danam said that one should have the patience to answer questions. Danam was extremely critical of Vishwak’s demeanour in a live studio session and said that police should immediately arrest the actor. The MLA also asked producers to not take Vishwak in their films.

Not only M.L.A Danam Nagender, but many others have also stepped forward in support of Devi Nagavalli. Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav also said that the government will take action against Vishwak. Talasani said that a complaint has been lodged against Vishwak by Devi Nagavalli.

In the video, which went viral, Vishwak is heard telling anchor Devi Nagavalli that she has no right to malign his image with personal remarks. Vishwak further said that Devi Nagavalli should mind her tongue while speaking and not call her a depressed person.

The moment Vishwak finished his sentence, he was asked by Devi Nagavalli to get out of her studio. Vishwak replied that they only called him, adding that he was least interested in coming to their studio. It was followed by Devi Nagavalli shouting that Vishwak should get out of her studio. The Internet is divided over the matter.

