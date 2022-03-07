MLA Roja Selvamani Lauds Mahesh Babu For Cardiac Care Foundation For Underprivileged Kids

Actor-turned-politician Roja Selvamani has appreciated superstar Mahesh Babu for launching the Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) in Hyderabad. Lauding the actor’s noble work for children, Roja wrote “hats off" on Twitter. The Mahesh Babu Foundation has joined hands with the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) for the initiative. The economically-challenged children with congenital heart diseases will be treated at PLHF.

Roja has shared a video clip from Mahesh Babu’s speech during the launch of PLHF on March 5, 2022. “Hats off” to Mahesh Babu for the noble initiative, she said.

In the video, the actor has shared his happiness on the collaboration between Mahesh Babu Foundation with the RCHI. He has promised to provide all the necessary help to RCHI in the treatment of heart-related diseases among children.

Speaking at the launch of RCHI, Mahesh Babu said, “Children have always been close to my heart. I am happy to support children who need cardiac care at RCHI through the Mahesh Babu Foundation. Tiny hearts deserve the greatest care."

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, through his foundation, has reportedly facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children in different hospitals of Andhra Pradesh.

Roja was earlier a part of the Telugu Desam Party. She later quit and joined the YSR Congress party. She is an MLA from the Nagari constituency of Andhra Pradesh. A few weeks earlier, she expressed her wish to work in a film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Roja said that she was waiting for an opportunity to act with him. She has been a part of several successful films like Mugguru Monagallu and Manbhumigu Maestri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.