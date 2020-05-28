MLA Wants Virat Kohli to Divorce Anushka Sharma, Mahesh Babu's Selfie with Daughter Goes Viral

After filing a complaint against actress-producer Anushka Sharma for using his photo in Paatal Lok without permission, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has urged her husband and Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli to divorce her for backing the web series. Nandkishore said this during a conversation with Newsroom Post.

"Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh ke liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye (Virat is a patriot. He has played for the nation. He should divorce Anushka)," Nandkishore can be heard saying in the video.

Read: Virat Kohli Should Divorce Anushka Sharma, Says BJP MLA Who Filed Complaint Against Actress for Paatal Lok

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is a doting father. His Instagram bears testimony to it as the account is filled with the pictures of his children Gautam and Sitara. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share an image of himself along with his daughter Sitara.

In the snap, Mahesh Babu and Sitara can be seen mastering the art of mirror selfie. The father-daughter duo has all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Read: Mahesh Babu Masters Mirrorfie with Sitara, See Pic

Hugh Jackman is considered as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. However, the role which has almost become synonymous with the actor is his X-men character, Wolverine aka Logan.

It was in 2017 when he last appeared as the character in the film Logan. Now, years after a clip of him doing voice over for a fight sequence has gone viral on the internet and is being shared by multiple fan accounts.

Read: Video of Hugh Jackman Doing a Furious Voice Over for Logan's Fight Sequence is Unmissable

Sonu Sood has emerged as a huge hope for migrants stranded in different parts of Maharashtra during the lockdown. The actor has been proactive in sending thousands of people home, as well as providing food for many. The Dabangg actor is being hailed as the real-life hero for his tireless efforts.

Twitter has been bursting with people seeking help from him and showering praises on Sonu. Even the meme brigade is actively posting funny but positive images about of the actor. The actor himself is quite active on Twitter as people are reaching out to him via social media and he responds to almost everyone.

Read: Fan Compares Sonu Sood to Amitabh Bachchan for Helping Migrants, Actor Has the Humblest Response

Shyam K Naidu, a cinematographer in the Telugu film industry, has been arrested by the police following a complaint from actress Sai Sudha of Arjun Reddy fame. He is under custody for detailed investigation.

According to reports, Sai Sudha had filed a complaint at SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad against Shyam alleging that he forced her into a relationship with him, with a promise that he will marry her. The actress filed the case on Tuesday and Shyam was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Read: Arjun Reddy Actress Sai Sudha Gets Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Her

